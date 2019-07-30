Discipline, hard work brings luck

chandigarh

A Carmel Convent School alumna, Bhavna Anand Sharma is now running her own ayurveda company called Cureveda.

Can exam scores shape your career?

I am an alumna of three leading institutes, Indian School of Business, London School of Economics and Shri Ram College of Commerce. My education has influenced the person I am today through quality of learning, having access to the best of teachers and resources, an outstanding peer group, top placements. More often than not - some marks or grading system has governed admission to these schools, be it GMAT or board exam results. So in that sense in my personal journey marks have mattered. However, if I did well academically it was with a very strong inclination to learn and the scores just followed.

Once a topper always a topper. Do you agree?

I have probably been in the top 5 percentile for entrance exams to universities but from thereon I have never been a top performer in class. But I’m certain my professors would acknowledge that my commitment to learn, comprehend and being disciplined is unquestionable.

Tell us about your upbringing Chandigarh was where I grew up and my classmates, school, teachers, my parents, have shaped the foundation of who I am.

Have your goals changed over time?

I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur. There’s uncertainty

attached with that. It requires self discipline, clarity of thought, an action plan and budgets!

Your role model?

I am very much like my father.

Your message to students?

The joy of discovering what it is that you truly want to do makes every morning worthwhile. Be true to yourself.

Does it take discipline and sacrifice to be a topper? Discipline and hard work is what translates into luck! If you’re consistently doing well you’re increasing your probability of getting miraculous outcomes.

What are you doing now?

After 10-plus years in the business of dietary supplements and pharmaceuticals, I founded a brand called Cureveda. My work experience led me to remote towns in India, I identified the immense opportunity in creating a brand which appreciates our 5000-yearold knowledge of herbs and combines modern research to create a globally competitive range. It took a year to start developing formulas. Today digitally we are among the top 15,000 websites in the country.

