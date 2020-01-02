e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dismissed BSF constable shoots himself dead

Dismissed BSF constable shoots himself dead

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A 50-year-old constable who was dismissed from Border Security Force shot himself dead in Jalandhar’s Rama Mandi area late on Wednesday night.

Police said Hardeep Sharma shot himself in the forehead with a pistol. At the time of the incident he was alone on the second floor of his house, while his wife and minor son were on the first floor. Police, meanwhile, have been investigating the origins of the pistol used by deceased.

After being dismissed from BSF for possession of an illegal weapon, police said he had been in a state of depression and would also beat up his family members. Police sources said Sharma had also tried to set his house on fire a few months ago. Rama Mandi station house officer, inspector Sulakhan Singh said, “We are investigating whether the pistol used by Sharma is licensed and from where he had bought it.”

Assistant commissioner of police (central), Harsimrat Singh confirmed the suicide. The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem was conducted at civil hospital. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said the police.

