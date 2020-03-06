Diya’s cubs await Punjab CM for naming ceremony

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 01:32 IST

The three Royal Bengal tiger cubs born to white tigress Diya at the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, Chhatbir village, in November last year are waiting for Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to pick their names.

The two male and one female cubs were born on November 17 last year, taking the orange fur of their father Aman, a Royal Bengal tiger. The tiger pair was adopted by the former tourism minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in January 2019.

“We had sent a request to the chief minister (to name the cubs),” said Dr Kuldeep Kumar, principal chief conservator of forests, Punjab.

A senior official, not willing to be named, said a request was sent to the chief minister (CM) in February, but they had yet to hear back from his office. “This is a big event for us as tigers have been bred successfully here after a gap of six years. So, if the CM names the little ones, it will be really grand,” said the official.

Diya was born at the Chhatbir zoo in 2013 to a tigress named Dolly, who had given birth to two more cubs. While Lakshy remains in Chhatbir Zoo, the other one was moved to another zoo. Aman was born in 2012 and was acquired from Khanpur Zoo in 2013. The two tigers were paired and released in the same display enclosure in January 2016.

Names recommended by zoo staff

The zoo staff has already recommended a set of names. As per practice, the male cubs are named with the same first alphabet as their father’s name and the females of their mother. The staff members whose suggestions will be chosen by the CM will be given incentives.

Aman not allowed to meet the cubs

Aman has yet to meet the cubs as male tigers are known to attack their young. “We will keep him at bay till the cubs are six months old as by then they will be able to run for protective cover if he attacks,” the official added.

Cubs to be displayed to public soon

After nearly four months of isolation, the cubs will soon be out for public display. “They will be out on display soon, but we have not finalised the date yet,” said zoo field director M Sudhagar. “It’s up to Diya when to take out the cubs once the enclosure is open for display,” he added.