Home / Chandigarh / DS Dhesi appointed chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

DS Dhesi appointed chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The former chief secretary resigned as Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman to replace Rajesh Khullar, who heads for a World Bank assignment in the US.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 15:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Left) Former Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi replaces Rajesh Khullar (right) as chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
(Left) Former Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi replaces Rajesh Khullar (right) as chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(HT Photo)
         

Former Haryana chief secretary DS Dhesi was on Monday appointed the chief principal secretary to the chief minister replacing Rajesh Khullar, the incumbent principal secretary to CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Dhesi resigned on Sunday as the chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

His appointment orders are likely to be announced in a day or two, sources said.

Khullar is headed for a World Bank assignment in the United States by the month-end.

Dhesi retired from the service in 2019 after spending four years as chief secretary during Khattar’s first tenure as the chief minister.

The move to appoint a retired IAS officer is on the lines of the appointment of former Punjab IAS officer, Suresh Kumar, as chief principal secretary to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Sources said that Khattar may also appoint another officer as principal secretary to the chief minister who will be junior to Dhesi.

