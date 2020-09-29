e-paper
Efforts on to restore traffic on Chandigarh-Shimla highway

Efforts on to restore traffic on Chandigarh-Shimla highway

NHAI engineers at four-laning site in Solan district where cracks have developed on the road that has sunk after Monday night’s landslide near Kandaghat

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:54 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
A tipper of the National Highway Authority of India parked near the landslide-hit site near Kandaghat in Solan district on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway where repair is being carried out to restore traffic. The landslide occurred around 9pm on Monday.
A tipper of the National Highway Authority of India parked near the landslide-hit site near Kandaghat in Solan district on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway where repair is being carried out to restore traffic. The landslide occurred around 9pm on Monday.(HT Photo)
         

The Chandigarh-Shimla national highway number 22 was blocked after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday night, police said.

“Major cracks have developed on the road after the landslide at Kiari Bangla near Kandaghat. The road has sunk on the stretch and has been closed for traffic,” Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap said on Tuesday morning.

Traffic to Shimla has been diverted through lateral roads connecting Shimla and Kandaghat via Sadhupul.

The police advised people to use alternate routes of Kufri-Kandaghat, Mehli-Kandaghat via Junga and Tutu to Kunihar to avoid inconvenience. Similarly, people coming from Rampur, Rohru, Kotkhai and Chopal may use Chhaila to Solan route via Neripul and Giripul, they said.

The supply of essential commodities, including milk, to the state capital of Shimla was delayed on Tuesday as vehicles were diverted via Kunihar. “Milk and bread supply reaches us early in the morning but today we are still waiting at 8am,” said Ankur Chadha, a daily store ownere in Chotta Shimla.

Cracks surface on the road stretch near Kandaghat, where four-laning of the highway is underway.
Cracks surface on the road stretch near Kandaghat, where four-laning of the highway is underway. ( HT Photo )

WORK IN PROGRESS ON STRETCH

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the public works department, has directed the National Highway Authority of India to speed up restoration of traffic on the arterial route.

A high-level team of engineers is at the spot to find ways to restore the sinking stretch of the highway near Kandaghat.

NH-22 is a key highway that connects Ferozepur in Punjab with Shipki La on the Indo-China border in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

The landslide has affected the movement of army vehicles.

