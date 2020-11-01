e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Eight succumb to Covid in Himachal

Eight succumb to Covid in Himachal

As many as 205 more people tested positive, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 22,264

chandigarh Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/Reuters )
         

Eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus in Himachal on Sunday, taking the death toll to 320, officials said.

The virus claimed three people in Shimla, two in Chamba and one person each died in Solan, Kullu and Kangra district. Meanwhile, 205 more people tested positive, taking the state’s cumulative tally to 22,264, of which 2,973 cases are active cases.

As many as 102 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 18,940 people have recovered in the state.

Of the new cases, 57 were reported in Shimla , 28 in Kullu, 25 in Solan, 22 in Una, 18 in Kangra, 14 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, 12 in Mandi, eight in Lahaul-Spiti, five in Sirmaur and two cases in Chamba district.

With 3,658 , Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra (3,099), Mandi (3,037), Shimla (2,555), Sirmaur (2,284), Una (1,573), Kullu (1,578), Bilaspur (1,298), Hamirpur (1,249), Chamba (1,151), Lahaul-Spiti (395) and Kinnaur (387) .

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: Tewatia departs, Kolkata Knight Riders close in
IPL 2020 Live Score: Tewatia departs, Kolkata Knight Riders close in
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
Delhi records 5,664 new infections, case positivity rate 12.69%
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
‘Woman with self-respect will die if raped’: Kerala Congress chief’s shocker
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In