Ex-IAS officer booked for travelling during lockdown in Himachal

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:25 IST

A former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer was booked along with his family members and friends for travelling within the state amid lockdown, police said on Thursday.

The officer in question, Deepak Shanan, retired as additional chief secretary. Shanan is learnt to have gone trekking with his family and friends.

The group was travelling in two vehicles. Police also booked Anil Walia, a resident of Purani Kothi, for violating the lockdown. Police said the villagers tried to stop the two vehicles but the occupants tried to force their way. Consequently, residents of Khatnol village blocked the vehicles with their own vehicles and informed the village head, Anita, who immediately called the police.

Acting on the locals’ complaint, police booked eight people including Shanan, after they failed to produce the travel permission.

As per the police investigation, they were returning after trekking to Shali Tibba temple, 35 km from the state capital.

Deputy superintendent of police Dinesh Sharma said that two vehicles were seized and an FIR was lodged against eight people.

Shanan has served on top positions in the state government and at the Centre.

At present, he is an advisor for projects on water and sanitation and land governance at a number of institutions in India.

He has been a consultant with the World Bank, IFAD, DFID, IDS Sussex and AusAid.

He has also served as India Country Team Leader in the Water and Sanitation Program (South Asia) at the World Bank.