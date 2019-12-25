Exhibit on Sikhism at Chandigarh church to spread message of brotherhood

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 01:09 IST

While the country is undergoing ideological division, the churches of Chandigarh are spreading the message of love and brotherhood on Christmas this year.

Epitomising this, an exhibition organised at the Christ the King Cathedral in Sector 19 is sporting an exhibit to celebrate first Sikh master Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, along with listing out similarities between the two faiths.

Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of the Roman Catholic Church, Shimla and Chandigarh Diocese, said, “Christmas has become commercial over the years, but things like wealth and power are transitory. Society is creating more and more divisions these days, but we want to highlight the good in people. Loving others and sharing a sense of brotherhood with everyone is what truly makes an individual happy.”

The exhibit on Sikhism at the Sector 19 church, which as per the attendants has drawn most crowd, congratulates the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. It has an illuminated model of the Golden Temple, and a banner describes the cardinal values of the 10 Sikh gurus and the Guru Granth Sahib.

Brother Laxmikant from Orissa and brother Joy from Kanyakumari explain that before changing things on the outside, internal change is necessary: “The path taken by apostles Zacchaeus and Paul, and their metamorphosis is highlighted in the exhibits and we aimed to make the visitors reflect on their choices.”

The exhibition was inaugurated on December 18 by the chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Ravi Shankar Jha. Schools from around the tricity have been visiting the exhibition every day, along with hundreds of people across all faiths and walks of life.

CITY MARKETS DECKED UP FOR FESTIVAL

All major markets of the city have been elaborately decorated to usher in Christmas. The tallest Christmas tree, at 40 feet, is installed at VR Punjab mall. Sector 17 too has gone all out to celebrate the festival. There is a 32-feet tall Christmas tree in the plaza near Neelam theatre, and the surrounding trees have been lit up. A host of cultural activities are taking place at the plaza in the evening.