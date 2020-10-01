e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Farmer friendly BJP-JJP leaders should resign: Abhay Chautala

Farmer friendly BJP-JJP leaders should resign: Abhay Chautala

He said the INLD has also submitted memorandums seeking a fourth farm law which guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and registration of a criminal case against those who purchase the farm produce below MSP.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Senior leader INLD Abhay Singh Chautala
Senior leader INLD Abhay Singh Chautala (HT File)
         

Mounting more pressure on his estranged nephew and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday said politicians who call themselves farmer friendly whether in the ruling BJP or the JJP should resign immediately in wake of enactment of three ‘anti-farmers’ laws by the Centre.

Abhay said he is writing to every farmers’ organisation to stand with the peasants against the farm laws. He said the INLD has also submitted memorandums seeking a fourth farm law which guarantees minimum support price (MSP) for farmers and registration of a criminal case against those who purchase the farm produce below MSP.

“The government stands exposed. Our farmers are being looted in the mandis. The MSP of paddy, millet and maize is ₹ 1,888, ₹ 2,100 and ₹ 1,800 respectively but due to the government’s anti-farmer policies it is being sold for less amount. Farmers are also forced to sell paddy at a much lower price than the MSP,’’ he said.

top news
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah cleans up Agarwal after KXIP’s brisk start
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah cleans up Agarwal after KXIP’s brisk start
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In