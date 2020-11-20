e-paper
Finally, Chandigarh MC shortlists firm to manage legacy waste at Dadumajra plant

In the latest tender floated for the project, three bids were received, of which two qualified after technical bids were opened

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

After failing in its previous attempts to award the legacy waste mining project, the municipal corporation (MC) has said it has finally shortlisted a firm.

In the latest tender floated for the project, three bids were received, of which two qualified after technical bids were opened. Of these two, one Kher Constructions submitted the lowest bid at ₹0.3 per kilogram.

Approval for allocating the project to the shortlisted firm will be presented before the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC on Friday.

Even as it was refloating tenders for the project, the MC had started removing the legacy waste lying at the Sector-25 waste processing plant. So far, it has removed 6,700 metric tonne (MT) out of the total 25,000 MT legacy waste; an additional 1,000 MT will be removed by the MC. The rest, around 16,000 MT legacy waste, will now be lifted by the private firm at a cost of ₹48 lakh.

Legacy wastes are the wastes that have been collected and kept for years at a site. A large amount of unprocessed solid waste, more than 25,000 MT, has collected at the site, resulting in odour and leachate, impacting the efficient functioning of the plant. The MC General House in its meeting held in July had given the go ahead for shifting of the waste.

At present, there is five lakh MT of legacy waste at the Dadumajra dumping site. The waste is in the process of being removed as part of a ₹35-crore project.

The MC had taken over the waste processing plant from the Jaypee Group on June 19 and has been running the plant since. The MC had signed an agreement with Jaypee in 2005 for setting up a garbage processing plant, but in February this year the MC general house ordered a takeover because it observed that the plant was not being operated to its optimum capacity.

Requirements to be fulfilled by hired firm

As per the project terms, the hired firm will provide a minimum one poclain machine, one excavator-cum-loader, seven tippers and one chain dozer (for leveling the said waste) to dumping ground or any other designated place decided by the MC. It will also bear the cost of the driver, helper, fuel, etc.

The work has to be completed within two months from the date of allotment of the contract. In case the work is not completed in the stipulated time, the performance security of the firm can be forfeited.

Notably, the MC General House, in January this year, had considered and resolved that the garbage lying at the plant should be lifted by the MC using its own infrastructure and/or by hiring the required machinery, and that the floated e-tender should be cancelled.

