FIRs against seven agents for duping five persons of ₹20L

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:09 IST

Months after getting booked for duping two persons of around ₹5 lakh by promising to obtain permit to work in Poland, owner of an immigration firm, Mann Overseas Service, was arrested on Wednesday.

Besides this arrest, police have registered FIR against six more agents for cheating people of more than ₹15 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Mohit Sharma alias Gurwinder Singh of Civil City’s Namdev Colony.

According to the police, Mohit was at large since he was first booked for committing fraud on March 13.

ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was absconding for the past several months, but has now been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

He said according to the accused, he had been running the immigration firm for two years.

“As of now, only two cases of fraud have been registered against him — on March 13 and August 19,” he added.

On March 13, an FIR was registered against him on the complaint of an Amritsar-based man, Abhinav Sethi, who claimed that Mohit had cheated him of ₹4.17 lakh on the pretext of arranging the permit to work in Poland.

On March 27, a New Janta Nagar-based woman had also blamed him for cheating her of ₹75,000 by promising a Polish visa for her son.

The FIR against Mohit was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 24 of the Immigration Act on August 19.

OTHER CASES

The other six agents have been booked for duping three persons of more than ₹15 lakh by promising to send them abroad.

In a case registered at the Dugri police station, two men from UP, Subodh Kumar and Yash Mathur, have been booked under Sections 420, 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act for duping a local, Rajdeep Singh, of ₹12 lakh.

Rajdeep said that being an industrialist, he wanted to explore the markets of Canada and the USA and had approached the accused to get visas to travel both the countries.

“They sought ₹12 lakh from me. I had met them in Noida through some common friends. The accused had then introduced themselves as government-certified travel agents,” he added. He claimed that they took ₹12 lakh from him and also retained his passport.

In another similar case also registered at the Dugri station, travel agent Kulwinderpal Singh and his wife Bhupinder Kaur were booked for cheating a Sherpur Bet resident of ₹3 lakh.

In the third case, Division Number 5 police booked Mandeep Singh of Star World Group Immigration and his manager Kamalpreet Singh for cheating a Patiala-based resident of ₹5.97 lakh.