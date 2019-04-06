Five booked for Gurdaspur Shiv Sena leader’s murder

Police on Saturday booked five persons in connection with the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ajay Salaria, 30, who was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne youths at Purana Shalla bus sand on Friday evening over a dispute.

Salaria, a resident of Jagatpur village, was killed while he was waiting to board a bus at the bus stand. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against five persons — Harmeet Singh of Bhattian village, Geshi of Goht Pokhat village, Sandeep of Saidowal Khurd and Sukhraj and Deep, both of Lakhanpur village. A hunt has been launched to nab them, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh. The SSP on Friday denied any terror angle behind the incident.

Meanwhile, members of Salaria’s family and Shiv Sena activists did not let doctors perform the post-mortem of the body demanding suspension of the Purana Shalla station house officer and arrest of the accused.

At least 300 protesters, including Shiv Sena activists from Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur, held a dharna outside the Gurdaspur civil hospital and shouted slogans against the state government.

Deputy commissioner Vipul Ujwal, the SSP and Gurdaspur SDM Deepak Bhatia tried to pacify the protesters, but to no avail.

