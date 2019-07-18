Five months after inauguration, open-air theatre in Chandigarh lies unused

The open-air theatre in Chandigarh’s Sector 48, which was inaugurated by former mayor Davesh Moudgil in January 2019, is yet to see its first performance as it is lying in a dilapidated condition and officials say it could take two months to get the place up and running.

Constructed in a green belt on the boundary of Chandigarh and Mohali over 1,558 square yards, the theatre with a seating capacity of 500 was built at a cost of Rs 85 lakh under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme of the Central government launched in June 2015. The foundation stone of the theatre was laid in December 2017 by MP Kirron Kher, and it was inaugurated by the then mayor Davesh Moudgil on January 17, 2019.

However, the project site has come full circle — from being a garbage dump to an open-air theatre and then again a garbage dump. A heap of construction and demolition waste as high as one of the seating pavilions of the project can be seen here. A cement mixer has been placed at the premises for the past few days, while clothes can be seen drying on the stage routinely, and tents are also seen pitched here.

The seats are also covered with overgrown grass and weeds, making it impossible for people to sit here. The theatre was built to cater to the artistes of southern sectors, where there was no such facility. However, the bathrooms and green rooms lie unused and in a shambles.

Matter of garbage

Sector 48 residents’ welfare association (RWA) general secretary SK Sukhija said, “Tiles are being installed near Star Enclave, on Mohali side, so their labourers have been putting up at the theatre premises, and some people are dumping garbage on the green belt. It will only take a couple of days to clean up the premises, but we are waiting for the monsoon to get over before we do that.”

However, local area councillor Davesh Moudgil said some garbage had been added by the authorities themselves to level the land. “The walking track in the park near the theatre was damaged because of rains, so to prevent this problem, ‘malba’ is being put here, and it will be levelled by JCB machines.”

Moudgil said they had found some issues with storm drainage at the theatre. “Right now, final touches are being added to the stage, and the theatre should be ready by August,” he said.

Awaiting a show

Sector 48 RWA president JJ Singh said no policy is in place for renting the premises. “We are in talks with the cultural department of Chandigarh administration to host a film festival here in September, after which the place will be opened for use.”

Officials of the UT administration, on the condition of anonymity, said that once a function takes place here, the theatre will be made open for bookings. The officials said the work had been finished and they will look into the matter of its maintenance.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:36 IST