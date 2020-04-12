e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Flower industry in Himachal hit hard as lockdown dries up business

Flower industry in Himachal hit hard as lockdown dries up business

Facing issues with transportation and labour, floriculturists have no other alternative left but to give flowers as fodder to animals.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:15 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has adversely impacted the flower industry in the state. Facing issues with transportation and labour, floriculturists have no other alternative left but to give flowers as fodder to animals.

“Last year, our co-operative society sold flowers worth ₹2 crore and this year, the lockdown has taken a heavy toll on our business. Flowers are just drying up in the fields and are being used as fodder for domestic animals,” said Ramgopal Thakur, a farmer in Sairi village. The villagers in and around Shimla grow flowers and off-season vegetables for their livelihood.

Nearly 10,000 farmers grow flowers to earn a livelihood. Delhi’s Ghazipur is the main flower market for floriculturists in the state. The flowers are also supplied to vendors in Jawalamukhi, Brijeshwari, Chamunda in Kangra district and Chintpurni in Una district. Naina Devi shrine in Bilaspur also witnesses a heavy rush of devotees. The demand for flowers is more during Navratras.

“Many members of Mahakali flowers and agricultural marketing co-operative society in Jubberhatti who are dependent on floriculture have suffered huge losses,” said Nitin Thakur, secretary of the cooperative society.

Soon, stone fruits will be ready and due to unavailability of packaging materials farmers are concerned that their produce might get wasted,” said CPI( M) leader and Kisan Sabha member Sanjay Chauhan.

top news
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in south Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in south Delhi
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
Live: 106 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
Live: 106 new positive coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu today
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news