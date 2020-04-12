Flower industry in Himachal hit hard as lockdown dries up business

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:15 IST

The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has adversely impacted the flower industry in the state. Facing issues with transportation and labour, floriculturists have no other alternative left but to give flowers as fodder to animals.

“Last year, our co-operative society sold flowers worth ₹2 crore and this year, the lockdown has taken a heavy toll on our business. Flowers are just drying up in the fields and are being used as fodder for domestic animals,” said Ramgopal Thakur, a farmer in Sairi village. The villagers in and around Shimla grow flowers and off-season vegetables for their livelihood.

Nearly 10,000 farmers grow flowers to earn a livelihood. Delhi’s Ghazipur is the main flower market for floriculturists in the state. The flowers are also supplied to vendors in Jawalamukhi, Brijeshwari, Chamunda in Kangra district and Chintpurni in Una district. Naina Devi shrine in Bilaspur also witnesses a heavy rush of devotees. The demand for flowers is more during Navratras.

“Many members of Mahakali flowers and agricultural marketing co-operative society in Jubberhatti who are dependent on floriculture have suffered huge losses,” said Nitin Thakur, secretary of the cooperative society.

Soon, stone fruits will be ready and due to unavailability of packaging materials farmers are concerned that their produce might get wasted,” said CPI( M) leader and Kisan Sabha member Sanjay Chauhan.