e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / For first time since outbreak, no Covid death at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala in over 24 hours

For first time since outbreak, no Covid death at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala in over 24 hours

At present, 88 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and 65 of them are on oxygen support.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 15:31 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Patiala
People queuing up to undergo the Covid-19 test in Patiala. Government Rajindra Hospital has seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients over the past few days.
People queuing up to undergo the Covid-19 test in Patiala. Government Rajindra Hospital has seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients over the past few days. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)
         

For the first time in this pandemic, no Covid-19 casualty was reported for 24 hours since Wednesday morning at Government Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary health care institute of Malwa. The hospital reported an average of 10 deaths daily during the peak Covid-19 season and even recorded a maximum 18 Covid deaths in a day.

A total of 610 patients have succumbed to coronavirus infection at the hospital since April.

The hospital has seen a decline in the number of Covid-19 patients over the past few days.

Dr Raminderpal Singh Sibia, vice-principal of Government Medical College, Patiala, said, “There is no major change in treatment procedures. It is as usual. But it’s great moment for us. The death rate is declining at the hospital.”

At present, 88 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital and 65 of them are on oxygen support.

Dr Vishal Chopra, the nodal officer of the isolation facility, said, “In August and September, the hospital saw around 10 deaths every day but over the past four days, only 12 patients died of Covid.”

Dr Chopra said: “Most of the deaths at the hospital were from Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali districts and the maximum number of deaths was reported within 24 hours of the patient’s hospitalisation.”

Earlier, the hospital faced criticism for the high death rate. The state government had to remove the principal, the vice-principal of the Government Medical College, and the medical superintendent of Rajindra Hospital over poor performance.

tags
top news
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In