Four booked for violating lockdown in Himachal’s Kullu district

The accused misled the police in Kullu and Mandi districts by claiming to be locals

chandigarh Updated: May 19, 2020 14:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The accused traveled to Bajaura in Kullu district via Kataula road during curfew relaxation time and were stopped by the police.
Four persons have been booked for violating curfew/lockdown and misleading the police in Kullu district.

The accused have been identified as Naresh Kumar and Jameet Singh of Rakh in Kangra, Vijay Kumar of Totarani village in Kangra, Rajender Kumar of Kharkibehar village in Kullu.

The accused traveled to Bajaura in Kullu district via Kataula road during curfew relaxation time and were stopped by the police. On being asked where they were headed, the accused told the cops they had come from a nearby place to do some purchasing in the market.

However, the police were not convinced and continued interrogating them. The accused then revealed that they had come from Kangra district. Earlier too, they had misled the police in Mandi district by claiming to be locals.

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said the police were conducting the investigation.

A case under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Natural Disaster Management Act has been registered against the accused.

