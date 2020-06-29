e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Four deaths, 138 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Four deaths, 138 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

The state has so far reported 138 deaths, according to field reports received till 10pm

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:13 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

AMRITSAR/SANGRUR/PATIALA/LUDHIANA Punjab on Monday reported four deaths and 138 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 5,423‬‬. The state has so far reported 138 deaths, according to field reports received till 10pm.

TWO PEOPLE DIE OF VIRUS IN AMRITSAR

Two Amritsar residents died of Covid-19 at government hospitals, health officials said. “Those dead include a 55-year-old man of Chowk Passian and a 71-year-old man of Shariffpura locality,” said civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

The district also reported 22 fresh cases on Monday, of which 18 are fresh community transmission cases and 4 are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

Tarn Taran reported six cases and all are community transmissions.

MALERKOTLA MAN DIES AT PATIALA HOSPITAL

A 55-year-old man died of Covid-19 at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, a health department spokesperson said on Monday. Meanwhile, 35 more people tested positive for the virus in Sangrur district. Of these 12 are from Sangrur town, 11 from Moonak, 7 from Malerkotla, 2 from Longowal, one each from Fatehgarh Panjgrian, Sherpur and Amargarh.

Meanwhile, a former civil surgeon of Pathankot, 59, and a laboratory technician at the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur have tested positive for coronavirus. Besides, three more people from Pathankot district tested positive.

Ten health workers at the maternity ward of the Ferozepur civil hospital contracted infection after a 28-year-old woman tested positive five days after delivery.

ONE DEAD, 14 +VE IN PATIALA

A 55-year-old patient died, while 14 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said a resident of Sadaranpur village in Patran sub-division was admitted at government hospital in sector-32 at Chandigarh where he succumbed to disease on Monday.

He added that among others tested positive include nine contacts of earlier tested positive, three of influenza like illness symptoms and three other persons including 29-year-old pregnant woman.

18 FRESH CASES IN LUDHIANA

Eighteen more people contracted the virus in Ludhiana. Of these, 10 patients belong to Ludhiana, while the others belong to Sangrur, Barnala , Moga, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Jammu.

The positive patients detected on Monday include a staff member of Ludhiana central jail, a doctor from DMC hospital and three staff members of SPS hospital.

Meanwhile, two fresh cases were reported from in Rupnagar, nine in Barnala, seven in Kapurthala, three in Faridkot and eight in Jalandhar.

