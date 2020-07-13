e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Four deaths, 234 fresh Covid cases in state

Four deaths, 234 fresh Covid cases in state

The state has 2,230 active cases while 5,392 patients have been cured and discharged

chandigarh Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab on Sunday reported four deaths and 234 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state tally to 7,821 and death toll to 199.

The state has 2,230 active cases while 5,392 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals in the state, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Two Amritsar residents died of Covid-19 at government medical college and hospital (GMCH) on Sunday, health officials said. “The dead include a 42-year-old man of Sant Avenue, and a 50-year-old resident of Gate Hakima.

The district also reported 22 fresh cases on Friday, of which 16 are fresh community transmission cases and 6 are close contacts of the Covid-19 patients.

A 90-year-old Malerkotla woman and a 60-year-old female from Ludhiana died of COVID- 19 in separate health facilities of in the city. Besides, 31 persons, including three Punjab police ASIs, three international travellers and two healthcare workers were tested positive of Covid-19 in the district.

Eleven people tested positive in Sangrur district. These include four from Moonak, two each from Malerkotla, Sunam and Longowal and one from Sangrur.

Twenty-two persons, including Patiala’s senior deputy mayor Yoginder Singh Yogi tested for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 10 are from Patiala city, nine from Samana and one each from Ghanaur, Rajpura and Patran.

Former minister Mohinder Singh Kaypee ad 27 others contracted the infection in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, 26 fresh cases were reported from Mohali and 10 from Bathinda.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
At loggerheads with Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot is angry. Here’s why
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Qualcomm picks 0.15% stake in Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms for Rs 730 cr
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In