Four held with 306 cartons of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

One of the accused tried to run over a police team with a truck but they escaped unhurt

chandigarh Updated: Jul 02, 2020 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Four liquor smugglers were arrested and 306 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession in Model Town on Wednesday.

Police have seized a mini-truck and Hyundai Creta from the accused identified as Vinesh Kumar, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba; Davinder Singh of Lohara road, Sukhwinder Singh of Gurpreet Nagar and Sanjiv Kumar of Daba road.

Assistant sub-inspector Charanjit Singh of anti-smuggling cell, who is investigating the case, said that they setup a checkpoint near Jolly building in Model Town where they signaled a mini truck to stop for checking.

Instead of stopping there, the driver of the truck tried to run them over. The police team jumped aside and escaped unhurt.

The ASI added that police chased down the accused and nabbed Sanjiv Kumar and recovered 280 cartons of illicit liquor from the truck.

Following information provided by Sanjiv, police arrested the remaining accused recovered 26 more cartons of illicit liquor.

The police are investigating to find out from where they were smuggling the liquor.

A case has been registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and Sections 61, 78 (2), 1 and 14 of Excise act.

