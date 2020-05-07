e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal

Fresh snowfall, rain in parts of Himachal

The middle and lower hills of the state were also lashed by heavy rain along with hailstorm and thunderstorm.

chandigarh Updated: May 07, 2020 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
A yellow warning has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts for May 10.
The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate snowfall and the middle and lower hills had heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms on Wednesday, leading to a dip in temperature of three to five degrees Celsius.

The state’s meteorological department said Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district received 2 cm snow and Rohtang in Kullu district received 10 cm. Renuka in Sirmaur district received the heaviest downpour in the state with 30mm rain, followed by Palampur in Kangra district with 18mm rain.

A yellow warning (lowest in severe weather category) has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Mandi and Solan districts for May 10.

Dr Manmohan Singh, director, HP meteorological department, said weather will be dry throughout the state on May 8. However snowfall in the higher reaches and rain with hail was very likely to occur throughout the state from May 9 to May 13 due to a fresh western disturbance.

State capital Shimla had 6.5 mm rainfall, recording minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees C. Lows in other areas included Kufri with 4.6 degrees C; Manali with 4.8 degrees C; Dalhousie with 5.9 degrees C and Dharamshala with 12.1 degrees C.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan in district Sirmaur recorded lows of 10.6°C, 21.5°C, 21.2°C and 18.9°C, respectively.

Keylong, at 0.3 degrees minimum temperature, was the coldest in the state while Una was the warmest with a maximum of 34.4°C.

