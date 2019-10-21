Gangster goes to extort money from cracker trader, gets stabbed to death

chandigarh

Oct 21, 2019

A gangster was stabbed to death by a firecracker trader while the former had gone to extort money at the makeshift cracker market near Jalandhar Bypass.

Gangster Vijay Sidhu alias Chhota Lalla had reportedly slapped the mother of Vishal, a trader from Noorwala Road’s Grewal Estate, that resulted into his murder.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the gangster, along with his accomplices, had gone to the market to extort money from traders.

As Vishal stabbed Chhota Lalla, his aides fled from the spot, leaving him injured there.

The Salem Tabri police have booked Vishal, his brother Sagar and mother Vanita, along with 10 unidentified workers of the cracker market. The trader, however, managed to escape after registration of an FIR against him.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (City-1) Gurpreet Singh Sikand said traders were setting up their shops on Sunday night. “Chhota Lalla, along with his accomplices Sajan Atwal, who is a brother of an SHO, Shelly, Mandal and two other unidentified men, reached the market for extorting money from traders,” he added.

The ADCP said Chhota Lalla and his accomplices were demanding ₹2 lakh from Vishal as ‘goonda tax’ for setting up his shop. “They had a cup of tea at Vishal’s shop before indulging into a scuffle over trader’s denial to give them money,” he added.

When Vishal’s mother Vanita intervened, Chhota Lalla and his gang members also thrashed her and tore her clothes, the ADCP said.

In the meantime, workers of the cracker market huddled there with blades in their hands. “In a fit of rage, Vishal took a blade from one of them and stabbed Chhota Lalla multiple times,” he added.

The police came to know about the incident around 12.30am. The first information report (FIR) in the case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC following the statement of Rishu, gangster’s wife.

When asked about FIR against Lalla’s aides for extortion, the ADCP said they would register a case after receiving a complaint.

“A manhunt has been launched to nab those involved in the gangster’s murder,” he added.

Accused informed the police

Chhota Lalla had died short after being stabbed, but unaware of the fact, Vishal’s mother Vanita called police control room (PCR) and complained that the gangster and his aides had thrashed them for not paying goonda tax.

She also alleged that while fleeing, the aides of Chhota Lalla took away ₹5 lakh from their cash box.

It was only after the trader’s family came to know about gangster’s death that they went off the police radar.

Gangster’s criminal background

Chota Lalla was arrested by CIA-1 on August 6 for possessing illegal weapons. The police had recovered.32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from him. The police had claimed that Lalla was hatching a conspiracy to attack his rivals.

The gangster was facing trial in 11 cases of drug peddling, possession of illegal arms, assault and attempt to murder. According to police, Lalla and his gang members used to extort money from traders.

