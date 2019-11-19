Gangster operating from Patiala jail as Tarn Taran police link him to recent heroin seizure

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:33 IST

Chandigarh With the Tarn Taran Police telling a press conference last week that gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, 29, lodged in Patiala Central Jail, was involved in recent cases of heroin recovery in its district, he has emerged as the new headache for the state police. In recent times, this is the fourth such case, where Bhagwanpuria’s name, already an under-trial in 30 cases, has cropped up. The most recent case involves seizure of 1kg heroin.

“Investigations suggest that Bhagwanpuria is involved in this case. After examining recent cases of heroin recovery, we have concluded that Bhagwanpuria has spread his network to Amritsar and Tarn Taran area. We will soon get him on production warrant to break his network,” Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya had said on Saturday.

This is in stark contrast to state government claims that gangsters have fled the state, following tough measures that the state police have taken.

In fact, a recent dossier that the Organized Crime Control Unit (OCCU) — a special wing of the state police that deals with gangsters — has prepared, claims that Bhagwanpuria has strengthened its network in the state. HT has a copy of the dossier that also claims that 33 main associates, in and outside Punjab, are taking instructions from him, while he is ‘sitting inside jail’. The dossier has been prepared to help launch a crackdown on his aides. Most of his accomplices are active in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

Since 2011, Bhagwanpuria has had 59 cases of murder, robbery, dacoity and snatching registered against him in police stations across the state.

“He now carries one of the heaviest crime profiles that any gangster has had in the history of crime in Punjab,” an official said, on the condition of anonymity. Another official from OCCU added that gangster frequently uses cell phone inside jail and ‘enjoys strong clout’.

According to the dossier, the OCCU has inputs that the gangster continues to run extortion rackets, ransom and killings; his new business is using his name to send kabaddi players to foreign clubs. The dossier also has YouTube links of Punjabi commentaries, where Bhagwanpuria’s name is mentioned to refer to players as being from his team. He is also said to have invested abroad through a close relative.

No specific input on Bhagwanpuria,

says Patiala jail superintendent

Officials dealing with Bhagwanpuria are, however, tight-lipped as to how the gangster was running such rackets, while lodged in Patiala Central Jail. Superintendent of Patiala Central Jail, Bhupinder Singh Virk said, “The gangster has been kept in a special cell, where other gangsters are also lodged. Personnel from the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) guard these cells.”

He added, “Special checking of these cells is carried out to stop the use of phones. To date, we have not received any specific information about Bhagwanpuria.”

BOX PLEASE

A small-time chain snatcher till 2011

A native of Bhagwanpur under Kotli Surat Mallian of Batala district, 29-year-old Jaggu (the dossier records his date of birth as June 4, 1992) was originally named Jagdeep Singh and was a small-time chain snatcher till 2011, before coming into contact with gangsters. In October, AIG, counter-intelligence, Jalandhar, Harkampreet Singh Khakh had arrested Mannu Mehmapuria, one of Jaggu’s key aides. It was revealed that Mahmapuria had recently killed another dreaded gangster, Gopi Ghanshampuria.