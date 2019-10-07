Garhshankar couple burnt to death in Canada car crash

chandigarh

A Punjab-origin couple was burnt to death following a car crash in Brampton. Kulvir Singh Sidhu, 53, and his wife Kulwinder Kaur Sidhu, 51, of Garhshankar, were driving back home after dropping their daughter at a university when they were hit head-on by a car driving in the wrong direction at in St Catharines in Brampton. The car immediately caught fire and they died on the spot.

The couple immigrated to Canada in 2003 with their two children, leaving their family at Mehtabpur village in Garhshankar to provide a better future for their kids. They resided in Brampton, Ontario, where they were actively involved with the community.

Kulvir attended GN Engineering College, Ludhiana, and graduated in 1990 with a BE in electronics engineering. Kulwinder attended Punjabi University, Patiala, and did her MA (political science and history) and MPhil (political science) between 1989 and 1992.

Their two children — Yuvrajvir, 20, and Simran, 19, are currently university students. Yuvrajvir is attending McMaster University and is in his 4th year of mechanical engineering. Simran is attending Brock University and is in her 2nd year of medical sciences with plans of becoming a surgeon.

Money is being raised for the family through a recently established GoFundMe. This fundraising campaign is to help pay for children’s education and other expenses. GoFundMe targets to raise $50,000 (₹26.6 lakh) for the family.

