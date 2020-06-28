e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Get building plan approvals in Chandigarh at the click of a mouse from July 15

Get building plan approvals in Chandigarh at the click of a mouse from July 15

All building plans – new construction and modification in the old, will be submitted on the web portal – www.obps.chd.gov.in; expected to bring down processing time from several months to 25 days.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:56 IST
Munieshwer A Sagar
Munieshwer A Sagar
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
The process currently involves repeated visits to the estate office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.
The process currently involves repeated visits to the estate office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Come July 15, building plan approvals can be sought online in Chandigarh. While the process currently takes several months, the new online facility is expected to cut the approval time to 25 days.

It will also simplify the process, which is currently marred by repeated visits to the estate office in Sector 17.

All building plans – new construction and modification in the old, will be submitted on the web portal – www.obps.chd.gov.in. Only architects empanelled with the UT administration will be able to submit the applications.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) is implementing the project, which was awarded to a private consultancy firm in November last year.

“The testing of the online module has been completed, but user trials are underway. Along with the users, architects are being trained on how to use the website,” said a senior UT official, privy to the development.

The project is part of the e-governance project under which 28 services will be taken online. These include 14 government-to-citizen services and 14 internal processes of the municipal corporation.

UT’s previous attempt to start the online plan approval system in October 2018 failed within one year of its launch. Thereafter, it decided to hand over the work to CSCL, which floated the tender for providing online services to the estate office also.

ONLINE ASSESSMENT AND NOC

“After architects upload applications on the website, the online system will scrutinise the plans based on city’s building rules and zoning plans. It will either accept the application and forward it to the dealing branch or will reject it for re-submission. All decisions regarding an application will be communicated through SMS and can also be tracked online,” the official said.

“Officials will have to provide reasons for rejection of an application or delay in its processing,” the official added.

CSCL also plans to launch a mobile app after analysing the website’s performance.

“Other approval services like permit for advertisement, road cut permit, completion and occupation certificates, and date and birth certificates will be put online in the coming months,” the official said.

HOW IT WILL WORK
  • Architects will submit old and new building plans on www.obps.chd.gov.in
  • Online system will scrutinise the applications and issue a scrutiny report via SMS
  • Scrutiny report will decide next step to resubmit or pay the fee online
  • Application will be sent to officer/branch concerned
  • Applicant will be able to track the file online and get SMS at each stage.
  • Any objections will be communicated through SMS
  • NOC will be issued online.
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
India’s Covid-19 cases soar but govt sees silver lining as recoveries rise
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
Trump tweets - then deletes - video of supporter yelling ‘white power’
LIVE: 221 new Covid-19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in MP today
LIVE: 221 new Covid-19 positive cases and 7 deaths reported in MP today
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In