GMCH-32 appoints nodal officer for inter-state referrals on PGIMER pattern

Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, had come out with a referral protocol after an inter-state meeting of officers from both states, UT and PGIMER was held last Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:54 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The health authorities in Chandigarh have time and again raised the issue that patients who do not require tertiary care medical facilities are flocking the institute.
The health authorities in Chandigarh have time and again raised the issue that patients who do not require tertiary care medical facilities are flocking the institute.(File Photo/REUTERS)
         

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, has appointed a nodal officer to deal with referrals of patients from Punjab and Haryana so that the institute can make prior arrangements for their treatment.

Prof Harish Dasari, head of forensic department and chairperson of emergency services, GMCH-32, was appointed as a nodal officer for the inter-state referrals.

Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, had come out with a referral protocol after an inter-state meeting of officers from both states, UT and PGIMER was held last Saturday.

“It was agreed that the nodal officers from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and GMCH-32 will unanimously take a call on whether a patient should be treated at a hospital of the respective state or an immediate intervention is required at GMCH-32,” Dr BS Chavan, director-principal, GMCH-32, said.

The health authorities in Chandigarh have time and again raised the issue that patients who do not require tertiary care medical facilities are flocking the institute.

“Once in place, the referral system will have many advantages. Many procedures which can be done at district and medical colleges of states will be dealt locally, while we will provide tertiary care to the patients irrespective of boundaries. This will save the money the patients have to spend on travel, besides the early treatment,” Dr BS Chavan said.

