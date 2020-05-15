e-paper
Government college teachers working on front-line in Chandigarh demand clarity on relief policy in case of fatality

The union has said that their demand was in line with the orders of the Punjab government.

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members of the Chandigarh Government College Teachers Association have said the policy will boost the morale and instil a feeling of security among the employees working in the field.
Members of the Chandigarh Government College Teachers Association have said the policy will boost the morale and instil a feeling of security among the employees working in the field.(HT FILE)
         

The teachers of government colleges of Chandigarh serving as front-line workers during the pandemic have demanded clarity on the compensation policy in case of fatality.

In a letter to the UT adviser, Manoj Kumar Parida, and home secretary Arun Kumar Gupta, the Chandigarh Government College Teachers Association has requested that the dependent members or legal heirs of those college teachers engaged in government duty to fight the coronavirus pandemic should be granted ex-gratia compensation in case they die on duty.

The union has said that their demand was in line with the orders of the Punjab government.

Professor Manoj Kumar, general secretary of the Association said, “We are concerned about the health and security of the teachers as much as that of other employees of the administration. We feel proud to serve the nation in these tough times. However, there is a need for clarity on the relief and compensation policy in the event of any causality during performance of such duties.”

He added, “A policy will boost the morale and instil a feeling of security among the employees working in the field.”

