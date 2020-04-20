Government schools in Chandigarh record 20% spike in Class 9, 11 results

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:11 IST

Government schools in Chandigarh have registered a 20% rise in the number of students who have cleared examinations for Classes 9 and 11 compared to last year.

The results were announced by the education department on virtual platforms on Monday. In 2019, 55% students passed the Class 9 examinations, whereas this year, it is 72.2%. For Class 11, 70.5% passed last year, while this year, it is 95.15%.

All students have been awarded 30 grace marks in all subjects they were unable to clear. The additional advantage was awarded due to academic disruption caused by classes being suspended amid the Covid-19 lockdown. A teacher of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, said, “Giving a student the bare minimum grace marks to make them pass is understandable, but, 30 grace marks per subject is too much. This is as good as tampering with the results.”

Apart from the grace marks, the department has also given students a chance to reappear for the subjects in which they have compartments. In class 11, 14,000 students appeared for the examination, of which 560 got compartments. In Class 9, 12,000 students appeared and 4,100 have to reappear for exams.

District education officer, Alka Mehta said, “We have not failed any student. Those with reappears have to take compartment examinations after May 15, the datesheet for which will be shared.” A teacher’s union leader said, “Even students who will be appearing in compartment exams will be awarded the additional 30 grace marks. This decision will be promoting incompetency in schools. Education department decided to discontinue the practice of grace marks last year, then why has it been started again? The syllabus was completed long before the schools were closed and exams were also conducted in peace.”

Director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We have helped our students and their parents during these difficult times. We don’t want to put them through any additional stress.”