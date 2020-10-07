e-paper
Gram sabhas should pass resolution to stop stubble burning: Haryana chief secretary

He also directed the DCs to ensure availability of crop residue management machinery to small and marginal farmers on a priority basis.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan on Wednesday directed deputy commissioners (DCs) to achieve the zero stubble burning goal and said every gram sabha in the state should pass a resolution asking farmers to refrain from stubble burning.

During a video conference with the DCs held to prevent burning of crop residues as per the Supreme Court order, Vardhan said panchayats coming in the red zone will be rewarded with ₹10 lakh, ₹5 lakh and ₹3 lakh at the state-level if they perform well under the crop residue management.



The vice-chancellor of Haryana agricultural university and member secretary of Haryana Pollution Control Board also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary also asked officials to organise an awareness campaign at the district, block, and village-level to spread awareness about the menace of stubble burning.

According to additional principal secretary to chief minister, V Umashankar, a system has been developed to closely monitor and control the incidence of crop residue burning. He said under this system, based on the satellite image, if stubble is found burning in the range of 100 to 115 metres, a text message will be sent twice a day to sarpanches, village secretaries, tehsildars and DCs to take necessary action including a visit to the spot.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, Devender Singh said crop residue management machines have been distributed to custom hiring centres and farmers. He said adequate availability of equipment will be ensured to small and marginal farmers at 851 custom hiring centers set up at the panchayat-level.

Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni’s bowlers restrict KKR for 167
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
