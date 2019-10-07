Guruvani: Help students find their strengths

chandigarh

Your most interesting moment as the principal of MGM Public School and the biggest challenges?

It gives me immense joy to witness children being enthusiastic about learning. To see them at their most productive form is the most interesting moment. In this globalised tech-savvy world, it is the biggest challenge to imbibe moral values and the right approach towards life in students’ minds.

What helps you identify a talented student?

Any student who exhibits qualities such as often taking charge, knowing his/her capabilities and not losing confidence during hard times is recognised as a talented child.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’?

Labelling students can discourage and dishearten them. We must strive to find their strengths which can be worked upon constructively.

Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can youplease tell us about him or her?

We do not believe in labelling students as such. In fact, they are encouraged to do better in their lives by facing any challenges that come their way courageously.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

Regular counselling sessions must be held to make students aware about the hazardous effects of substance abuse. Inspirational videos can be shown to the students.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of.

We believe in persistent efforts to curb problems such as usage of plastic bags. In order keep the environment clean and green, our school has taken an initiative to apprise students of the importance of planting more trees.

Initiative schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

It is crucial to motivate students and develop their taste in difficult subjects such as math and science. I believe that for getting them interested in such subjects, methods to motivate them internally should be sought.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans?

Basically, the time when a youngster develops interest in a specific subject is when he/she starts making his/her career plans. Schools should conduct seminars, career counselling sessions and educational trips to guide them.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students?

The teachers must try to understand the psyche of their students. Sometimes, students are unable to pay attention in class, in such cases, it is the duty of the teachers to counsel them and create a healthy classroom environment to make them feel comfortable.

Does your school have any unique programme for the all-round holistic development of students?

We firmly believe that the overall development of the student is paramount. In order to accomplish the same, we frequently organise visits to orphanages and old age homes. Recently our students and staff collected funds for the flood victims.

