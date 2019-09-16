Guruvani: Principal Ryan International School Ludhiana shares her definition of excellence

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 14:23 IST

Your most interesting moment as the principal of Ryan International School and biggest challenges?

Well, there are many interesting moments that I have experienced as the principal of Ryan international School, Ludhiana. Interactive sessions with parents are interesting. Some of the challenges include ‘rage’ issues and students not taking ‘no’ for an answer.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

The school conducts various activities that helps students gain experience and education. These activities enable us to identify talent in students. Certain events that are initiated, planned and executed by students help us to spot leadership material. The process of school council formation also promotes leadership qualities in students.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

No, students should not be labelled in any manner. Usually this stereotyping is based on academic performance. However, it is the attitude and character that determines excellence. I can recall a student who was considered average by his teachers, but excelled in life and is at present working at a top position in a multi-national company.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

Students should be engaged in activities such as sports, NCC and NSS to prevent them from indulging in substance abuse.Teachers must have a connect with students. Awareness programmes are also important.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of.

The micro forest mega project initiated by Ryan International School is one community outreach programme that I am proud of. In this project, 180 m of land was tilled and prepared for micro foresting. Japanese Miyawakhi technology was used to accomplish this project. As many 550 native trees were planted by students and the area cordoned off. This forest will be ready in two years.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

Schools should invest time in improving teaching methodologies to enable students develop interest in various disciplines. Interesting projects incorporating experiential learning can be of great help.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

Most students start firming up career plans from Class 9 or 10. We hold awareness sessions regarding various disciplines and opportunities. Examples of successful people venturing into off beat fields must be cited to encourage students to explore into newer avenues.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Owing to explosion of information due to internet and desire for instant gratification among students, teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice.The most common complaint is excess use of mobile phones by students.

Does your school have any unique programme for all-round holistic development of students? If yes, please elaborate

Yes, the school has many unique programmes. Leadership camp for teens, education through lens, Indian model united nations (MUNs), International children’s festival of performing arts and overseas educational and cultural exchange programmes.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 14:14 IST