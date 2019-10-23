Guruvani: ‘Use Audio-visual aids to make studies fun,’ says Principal of Malwa Khalsa School

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:27 IST

Your most interesting moment as the principal of Malwa Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Model Gram, Ludhiana, and biggest challenge?

Every principal faces challenges each day.The school faces tough competition from other established CBSE schools. Hence, we need to come up with innovative ideas to succeed.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

Schools identify the unique abilities of students. All children have special talents that need to be noticed and nurtured for them to do well in their lives. We discover the latent talents of students by organising various competitions and by encouraging students to participate in those.

Do you believe a student should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’?

Students should not be labelled. Our responsibility is to debunk the myth that intelligence is of one kind. Motivation and support along with better learning opportunities will result in effective learning.

What should schools do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

Students spend a major part of their days in school. Our school works with parents and community members to establish programmes that teach children about the dangers of drug abuse.Teachers can be role models for students.

Initiatives school should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

Community service helps us to gain work experience and learn more about certain jobs. Our school organises charitable donation, blood donation camps, tree plantation and campus clean-ups. School students voluntarily participate in these activities.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of?

If we want to see our students to really get involved in studies, we should let them participate.We should teach subjects in a creative way to make the process of learning fun. A teacher should use more audio –visual teaching aids for developing the interest of students in studies.We should understand their hobbies and interests.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

We provide expert career guidance to students at a personal level. We not only help them to decide on what kind of career path they want to take up, but also closely guide them for entrance exam preparations.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice to the students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed?

Teachers have a significant role to play in shaping the personality of the students. School is the only place outside home where students have the possibility to obtain social support. The teacher supports students and guide them.

Does your school have any unique programme for holistic development of students?

We encourage children to be creative and provide an environment where they can express themselves .The school is running National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) wings to arouse social consciousness of the students by providing them opportunities to work with and among the people .

