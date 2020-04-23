Half of Haryana population is eligible for free ration

chandigarh

Almost half of Haryana’s total population, currently unable to step out of their homes due to the lockdown, is entitled for free of cost and sufficient quantity of ration, especially wheat and wheat flour.

In the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), massive exercise is underway to transport and distribute more than 12 lakh wheat bags (100kg each) among 132 lakh people (29 lakh ration card holders) through the fair price shops across Haryana within April.

Also, the target is to distribute nearly 21 lakh bottles of mustard oil, 1,125 MT sugar and 2,700 MT daal among the ration card holders for free in April, according to senior officials of the food and civil supplies department.

In March, Haryana had distributed over 60,000 MT wheat (44,375 MT wheat and 16,117 MT fortified atta) under the public distribution system (PDS).

Government sources say that in April, the target is to distribute not only 60,000 MT wheat as a part of state quota, but also additional 60,000 MT wheat that the Centre will supply every month till June.

As per the 2011 census, the total population of Haryana was 254 lakh. And, as per the food and civil supplies department, Haryana has 32 lakh green ration card holders (136 lakh people) in above poverty line (APL) category and 132 lakh people (29 lakh ration card holders) who are covered under different categories like Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and below poverty line (BPL) and other priority household.

“Till Thursday, 94% wheat from regular state quota had been distributed among the ration card holders free of cost,” an official said.

“We have also distributed about 65% wheat the Centre has allocated under the Covid-19 quota for April. We have to finish this quota by April 30.”

Government sources say the Centre has promised to provide 60,000 MT additional wheat under Covid-19 quota (over and above regular quota) without any charge in April, May and June. However, the state will have to bear handling and transportation cost that is about ₹175 crore and include the cost of sugar and mustard oil.

According to Anil Kumar, Karnal district food and supplies controller, 42,000 quintal atta and 42,000 quintal wheat has been distributed in April. “This is almost two times more than the fixed quota of March,” he added.

FREE OF COST, LITERALLY!

The 2.56 lakh pink ration card holders (11 lakh units/person) under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana every month get fixed 35kg atta per family, 2lt mustard oil, 1kg sugar, 1kg daal, 1kg salt. During the lockdown, AAY families will now also get additional 5kg wheat per person. For example, A family of five is entitled to 25kg additional wheat.

The state has issued 8.49 lakh yellow ration cards under the BPL category covering 39 lakh people who are given 5kg per person per month atta, besides 2lt mustard oil, 1kg sugar, 1kg daal and 1kg salt per card.

“Apart from their regular quota, the BPL families due to Covid-19 are also entitled to 5kg wheat per person per month,” an official said.

The third category is of 18.31 lakh other priority household Khakhi card holders comprising near 82 lakh people, who apart from their regular quota of 5kg per person atta and 1kg daal, are being given additional 5kg wheat per person during the lockdown.

In Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak and Yamunanagar districts, fortified wheat atta is being distributed among the beneficiaries.

“But under the Covid-19 quota of additional 5kg wheat per person, we are supplying wheat only in these five districts,” said another official.