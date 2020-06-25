e-paper
Hamdard resigns from Punjab Jang-e-Azaadi Foundation

The Punjab government has spent over Rs 300 crore on the project which is spread over 25 acre on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Member secretary and chairman of the managing committee of Punjab Jang-e-Azaadi Memorial Foundation, Barjinder Singh Hamdard, who is editor of the Ajit Group, has resigned from all posts related to Punjab Jang-e-Azaadi Foundation in Kartarpur town of Jalandhar.

As per his own publication report, Hamdard, in the resignation to Punjab government, cited that he is unable to continue on the positions in the foundation in the current situation. Hamdard was unavailable for comments.

The Punjab government has spent over Rs 300 crore on the project which is spread over 25 acre on Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway. The first phase of the memorial was inaugurated in 2016 by the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, while the second and final phase were inaugurated by Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Hamdard to reconsider his resignation. Expressing his shock that Hamdard was “forced to tender his resignation due to uncooperative attitude of the Congress government and lack of proper funding”, the SAD president urged Captain not to accept Hamdard’s resignation.

