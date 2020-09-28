e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Congress submits memo seeking rollback of farm laws

Haryana Congress submits memo seeking rollback of farm laws

A party spokesperson said that the memorandum sought the intervention of President to undo the three laws which are endangering the existence of the farmers, labourers and arhtiyas.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Congress workers who began to move in a procession from party office in Sector 9 were stopped by the Chandigarh police and only a few leaders were allowed to proceed towards Raj Bhawan due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Congress workers who began to move in a procession from party office in Sector 9 were stopped by the Chandigarh police and only a few leaders were allowed to proceed towards Raj Bhawan due to Covid-19 restrictions.(HT PHOTO)
         

A Haryana Congress delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Governor, condemning the enactment of three farm laws by the BJP government at Centre. The Congress workers who began to move in a procession from party office in Sector 9 were stopped by the Chandigarh police and only a few leaders were allowed to proceed towards Raj Bhawan due to Covid-19 restrictions. A number of party leaders and workers were also rounded up by the police.

A party spokesperson said that the memorandum sought the intervention of President to undo the three laws which are endangering the existence of the farmers, labourers and arhtiyas. It said that by dismantling the APMC, the whole system of the sale and purchase of agricultural commodities will be shattered and will result in disastrous situation in the country. State Congress chief Kumari Selja said the party rank and file will concentrate on organising Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Sammelan on October 2.

