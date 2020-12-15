Haryana govt waives rent of shops at bus stands from April to June

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:42 IST

The Haryana government has decided to waive the entire rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways from April 1 to June 30, 2020.

Besides, 50% rent of such shops will also be waived from July 1 to July 31, 2020.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that a proposal to this effect has been approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state government’s fleet of buses was grounded during this period due to the Covid-19 lockdown.