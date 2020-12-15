e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt waives rent of shops at bus stands from April to June

Haryana govt waives rent of shops at bus stands from April to June

The state government’s fleet of buses was grounded during this period due to the Covid-19 lockdown

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
State transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said 50% rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways will be waived from July 1 to 31, 2020.
State transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said 50% rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways will be waived from July 1 to 31, 2020. (HT file photo)
         

The Haryana government has decided to waive the entire rent of shops located at bus stands of Haryana Roadways from April 1 to June 30, 2020.

Besides, 50% rent of such shops will also be waived from July 1 to July 31, 2020.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that a proposal to this effect has been approved by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state government’s fleet of buses was grounded during this period due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
'Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific', says Jaishankar
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It's a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
'Mungerilal ke haseen sapne': UP minister's jibe on AAP's 2022 poll announcement
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
Boris Johnson accepts India's invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
'Stop the memoir': Pranab Mukherjee's son to publishers of father's book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
Farmers' protest: Top ministers warn 'some elements' trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
