Home / Chandigarh / Haryana health minister Anil Vij in ICU after lung infection due to Covid

Haryana health minister Anil Vij in ICU after lung infection due to Covid

Gurugram’s Medanta hospital bulletin says 67-year-old BJP MLA’s condition is stable and he is maintaining vital parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 12:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
Haryana health minister Anil Vij participating in the third phase trial of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Ambala, on November 20. Vij is also the Ambala Cantonment MLA.
Haryana health minister Anil Vij participating in the third phase trial of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital, Ambala, on November 20. Vij is also the Ambala Cantonment MLA.(HT file photo)
         

Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night after developing lung infection due to Covid-19, is likely stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for a few more days.

According to the bulletin issued by the state health department and Medanta on Wednesday morning, Vij, 67, has been maintaining vital parameters on high flow oxygen support.

“Relevant investigations, including a CT scan, have been done and the results are satisfactory. His condition is stable and he is maintaining vital parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support,” the bulletin read.

A senior doctor of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, who is privy to the matter, said, “The next 48-72 hours are crucial in treating Vij as his lungs have been impacted by the infection. The health minister has multiple co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid and heart disease.”

Vij, who is also the Haryana home minister, was admitted in the ICU of Medanta hospital at 9pm on Tuesday with Covid-19 pneumonia.

He had tested positive on December 5 and was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ambala.

Vij is the BJP MLA from Ambala Cantt.

On December 12, he was shifted to PGIMS, Rohtak, where he had undergone convalescent plasma therapy. The minister had received one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which was part of a two-dose trial, a fortnight before he tested positive for the infection.

