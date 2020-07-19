Haryana records 17 deaths, 750 fresh virus infections

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 19, 2020

Haryana on Saturday recorded 17 deaths and 750 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 25,547, officials said.

The death toll in the state has risen to 344. Five people succumbed to the virus in Faridabad, two each in Gurugram, Rohtak, Rewari and Ambala and one each in Sonepat, Palwal, Nuh and Fatehabad.

About 57% of the total fatalities had existing medical conditions or disease.

As per the health bulletin, 600 more patients have been cured. The total number of recoveries stand at 19,318 and active cases are 5,885.

Four national capital districts (NCR) bordering Delhi—Faridabad (139), Gurugram (111), Rohtak (56) and Sonepat (46) collectively accounted for 45% of the new cases on Saturday. The four districts collectively also account for 55 % of the total active cases and 77% of the total deaths in the state.

According to the bulletin, there were 74 critically ill patients, including 13 put on ventilator support, and 5,811 infected persons are with mild symptoms.

Among the other districts, Ambala reported 96 new cases followed by Rewari 42, Hisar 40, Jhajjar 39, Palwal 23, Karnal and Fatehabad 21 each, Panchkula 20, Nuh 15, Jind 14, Bhiwani 11 Kurukshetra and Mahendragarh 7 each, Sirsa 4, Yamunanagar 2 and Kaithal 1. Charkhi Dadri district did not report any fresh case.

Panipat records biggest single-day spike

Panipat recorded the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases after 75 more people, including 24 women, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of infections to 513 in the district.

The district health department said the new cases include seven members each from two families and a medical officer posted in the isolation ward of a Primary Health Centre in Mandi village. Most new patients are in the age groups of 30 to 60 years. A 3-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 9 have also been found infected.

Chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma said most patients are contacts of already infected persons. Eight more people were discharged after they tested negative on Saturday.

In Sonepat, two deaths and 90 new virus cases were reported, deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said. “A 73-year-old man from Gohana, who was suffering from hypertension and chronic kidney disease and a 46-year-old man from a village in the district succumbed to the virus. The second patient was suffering from fever and had respiratory problems,” the DC said.

In Rohtak, 23 people, including a deputy superintendent of police rank official have tested positive and 11 new cases were reported from Bhiwani. Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said Meham DSP was found infected during random sampling. “The DSP is asymptomatic and is not facing any serious problem,” he added.