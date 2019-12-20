Haryana recruits 166 officers, including 48 in HCS executive branch

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:00 IST

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) announced the result of state civil, police and allied services on Thursday night.

As many as 166 officers, including 48 HCS officers, were selected out of 2,200 aspirants who qualified the main written exam conducted in August.

544 applicants were shortlisted for the interview last month.

According to the HPSC, the result is subject to the final outcome of the writ petitions pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Supreme Court.

Seven aspirants have been selected to join as deputy superintendents of police (DSP).

Eleven will be joining as excise and taxation officers, while one will be joining as district food and supplies controller. Eighteen will join as A-class tehsildars and seven will be assistant registrars in cooperative societies.

As many as 44 aspirants have been selected as assistant excise and taxation officers; 19 as block development and panchayat officers; two will join as traffic managers in Haryana Roadways; four as district food and supplies officers; and five as assistant employment officers.