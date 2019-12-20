e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana recruits 166 officers, including 48 in HCS executive branch

Haryana recruits 166 officers, including 48 in HCS executive branch

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2019 13:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) announced the result of state civil, police and allied services on Thursday night.

As many as 166 officers, including 48 HCS officers, were selected out of 2,200 aspirants who qualified the main written exam conducted in August.

544 applicants were shortlisted for the interview last month.

According to the HPSC, the result is subject to the final outcome of the writ petitions pending before the Punjab and Haryana high court and the Supreme Court.

Seven aspirants have been selected to join as deputy superintendents of police (DSP).

Eleven will be joining as excise and taxation officers, while one will be joining as district food and supplies controller. Eighteen will join as A-class tehsildars and seven will be assistant registrars in cooperative societies.

As many as 44 aspirants have been selected as assistant excise and taxation officers; 19 as block development and panchayat officers; two will join as traffic managers in Haryana Roadways; four as district food and supplies officers; and five as assistant employment officers.

top news
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Minister S Jaishankar explains why he cancelled meeting with US lawmakers
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar leads anti-CAA protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar leads anti-CAA protest at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
‘Extraordinary situation compels one...’:BJP’s Sahasrabuddhe on Delhi curbs
‘Extraordinary situation compels one...’:BJP’s Sahasrabuddhe on Delhi curbs
‘Signs of authoritarian regime’: Ajay Maken on curbs in Delhi
‘Signs of authoritarian regime’: Ajay Maken on curbs in Delhi
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
Gumnami Baba was not Netaji, but his follower, says Justice Sahai Commission
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
How much money? 5 most expensive players at the IPL 2020 auction
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
Why Prashant Kishor says Rahul isn’t protesting loud enough on NRC
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsPrashant KishorAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsIPL 2020 AuctionsRajinikanthDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News