e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana to procure sunflower seeds at ₹5,650 per quintal MSP

Haryana to procure sunflower seeds at ₹5,650 per quintal MSP

Kaushal said that the state government will procure the entire estimated production of 13,784 MT during the current season as against the 3,446 MT approved by the central government

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government will procure 13,784 metric tonnes (MT) of sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5,650 per quintal from June 5 onward, said additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal.

The sunflower crop is mainly grown in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts.

The state government has designated Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) for procuring the crop, the ACS added.

Procurement centers have been set up at Ambala Cantonement, Ambala City, Mullana, Sahajadpur of Ambala district, Barwala of Panchkula district, and Ismiliabad, Shahbad and Thanesher of Kurukshetra district.

Kaushal said that the state government will procure the entire estimated production of 13,784 MT during the current season as against the 3,446 MT approved by the central government.

“Only the farmers registered on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal will be entitled to sell their produce to the procuring agencies. As many as 6,109 farmers have registered themselves on the portal,” he said.

He added that the payment will directly be transferred into the farmers’ bank accounts.

top news
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
In 40-minute phone call, Trump invites PM Modi to G7 meet, discusses China standoff
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
ED files chargesheet against P Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
India is sensitive to China but won’t allow change in any border sector
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
With 1,298 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi records highest single-day spike
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
How five states in India are leading economy to recovery from lockdown
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Tirumala temple opens on June 8, devotees told to keep 6ft distance
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Mumbai civic body tweets list of dos and don’ts as Cyclone Nisarga approaches
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
Covid | ‘50% deaths among 10% population’: Govt breaks down mortality data
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In