Haryana to procure sunflower seeds at ₹5,650 per quintal MSP

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:30 IST

The Haryana government will procure 13,784 metric tonnes (MT) of sunflower seeds at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹5,650 per quintal from June 5 onward, said additional chief secretary (ACS), agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal.

The sunflower crop is mainly grown in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts.

The state government has designated Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation (HSWC) for procuring the crop, the ACS added.

Procurement centers have been set up at Ambala Cantonement, Ambala City, Mullana, Sahajadpur of Ambala district, Barwala of Panchkula district, and Ismiliabad, Shahbad and Thanesher of Kurukshetra district.

Kaushal said that the state government will procure the entire estimated production of 13,784 MT during the current season as against the 3,446 MT approved by the central government.

“Only the farmers registered on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal will be entitled to sell their produce to the procuring agencies. As many as 6,109 farmers have registered themselves on the portal,” he said.

He added that the payment will directly be transferred into the farmers’ bank accounts.