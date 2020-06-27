Haryana to set up bulk drug park in Panipat, medical devices hub in Karnal

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:54 IST

In line with the Centre’s plan to promote local manufacturing, Haryana has proposed to set up a bulk drug park spread over 1,000 acres in Panipat and a medical devices hub in Karnal. The Panipat park has been proposed to be set up over developed industrial land under the Centre’s scheme for the promotion of production drugs in bulk.

The Panipat park would reduce manufacturing cost of bulk medicines in the country and dependency on other countries for them, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday while addressing an inaugural session of CII’s ‘Pharmascope’ event through a virtual platform here, an official statement said.

Speaking as the chief guest in the inaugural session of “CII Pharmascope - a step towards Atmnirbhar Bharat - Made in India, Made for the World”, Khattar said the state also plans to set up a medical devices manufacturing hub, spread over 225 acres in Karnal, just 25 km away from the proposed Panipat park.

He said the proximity of Panipat to New Delhi is an added advantage and Panipat being centrally located would be able to supply raw materials for bulk drugs to neighbouring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Haryana has more than 150 pharmacy colleges, institutions and universities ensuring sufficient availability of skilled manpower to cater to the need of bulk drug park, he added.