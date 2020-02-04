HCS JUDICIAL RESULT :Women take podium positions

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:08 IST

A total of 66% of the qualifiers in the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) exam conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission for the 107 posts of judicial officers are women.

Shweta Sharma of Rupnagar in Punjab bagged the first rank followed by Shivani Garg of Ludhiana and Priya Gupta of Karnal.

Only 27 candidates have been declared successful for the 107 posts. Eighteen of the 27 successful candidates are women.

First seven positions in general category have been bagged by the women. In all, 12 of the 14 successful candidates in the general category too are women. In the Scheduled Caste category, all qualifiers are girls.

A total of 1,300 candidates took the exam which was advertisement in August 2018. The Punjab and Haryana high court is recruiting agency.

The posts were initially advertisement in March 2017, but due to allegations of paper leak, it was cancelled in August that year. Trial in the paper leak case is underway in a Chandigarh court in which then registrar (recruitment) high court, Balwinder Sharma, and eight others are facing allegations.

Initially, only nine candidates qualified the written exam held in March 2019. The matter went to the Supreme Court, which paved the way for revision of written exam merit list and 80 candidates were called for viva voice.

Rupnagar’s Shweta bags

1st rank in maiden attempt

HT Correspondent

RUPNAGAR

Haryana Civil Services (judicial) topper Shweta Sharma of Rupnagar owed her success to hard work and her family’s support.

She has also cracked the Rajasthan Civil Service (judicial) exam.

Shweta did her Class 10 from Shiwalik Public School, Rupnagar, and Class 12 from Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, Chandigarh. She completed the five-year LLB from University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Panjab University, Chandigarh, and LLM from Army Institute of Law, Mohali.

Shweta’s father Pawan Sharma is a sub-divisional officer (SDO) in Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Rupnagar, while her mother Priya Sharma is a housewife. Her sister has also done LLM and is settled in Canada.

Elated over her success, Shweta said her parents motivated her to pursue law and supported her during exams.

‘Remained focussed on my goal’

HT Correspondent

LUDHIANA

Shivani Garg, 24, an alumna of BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, who secured second rank in the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) in her first attempt, attributed her success to her parents and teachers.

She completed her LLB from Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala, and studied seven to eight hours daily for the exam.

Shivani, who took coaching from a private institute, said consistent hard work is the key to success. “I decided to pursue law when I was in school and remain determined to achieve my goal,” she said.

Her father Krishan Lal is a businessman and mother Luxmi Devi a housewife.

‘Stayed away from social media’

HT Correspondent

KARNAL

Priya Gupta of Karnal, who secured third position in the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) exam, is the only girl from the state among the toppers.

Priya, 24, a law graduate from Dayal Singh College of Karnal, also bagged sixth rank in the Rajasthan judicial exam last year. Her father Rajinder Gupta and brother Mehul Gupta are also advocates in Karnal district court and her mother Anita Gupta is a housewife.

She did her schooling from Dayal Singh Pubilc School, Karnal, and LLM from Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Giving credit of her success to her parents, Priya said: “My father has always been an inspiration for me and my family’s motivation helped me crack the exam.”

Priya said herd work is the key to success. “I remained away from social media while preparing for the exam,” she added.