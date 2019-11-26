Chandigarh head constable held for taking ₹2k bribe

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:48 IST

Chandigarh The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested a Chandigarh Police head constable for accepting ₹2,000 in bribe from a proclaimed offender in a cheque bounce case for not arresting him.

The CBI officials said the accused, Dalbir Singh, is deputed with the proclaimed offender and summons staff branch of the UT Police in Sarangpur.

On Monday, one Harbhajan Singh, who works as a clerk at the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Sector 34, approached the CBI, stating that a local court had issued PO summons against him in a check bounce case.

“It was duty of Dalbir to serve the summons as per the court orders. However, Dalbir threatened Harbhajan of arresting him and demanded ₹2,000 in bribe if he wanted to evade arrest,” said a CBI official, privy to the matter, requesting anonymity.

Following Harbhajan’s complaint, the CBI laid a trap outside the bank and caught Dalbir red-handed while accepting the ₹2,000 bribe.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Dalbir, who will be produced in a court on Wednesday.

The country’s premier investigation agency has arrested at least eight Chandigarh cops on corruption charges in the past four years. All of them were caught red-handed while accepting bribe.