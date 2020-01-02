Himachal bans use of spiked bits on horses

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:10 IST

Swinging into action after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, pointed out that spiked or thorn bits – devices with metal spikes used on horses to control them– were being rampantly used throughout the state despite being banned under Rule 8 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Drought and Pack Animals Rules, 1965, the director of the state’s animal husbandry department, acting on the direction of the additional chief secretary, issued an order on Thursday to all district deputy directors calling on them to implement all provisions of this law and to submit a report of the actions taken.

Deputy director, animal husbandry, Jagdamba Devi, in an order issued on December 12 banned the use of spiked bits in Himachal Pradesh(HP).

In its letter, PETA India pointed out that the population of horses and ponies in HP was around 0.25 lakh, as recorded in the 20th Livestock Census 2019 conducted by the department of animal husbandry and dairying. When spiked bits are used to control horses for weddings and rides, they can sink more than a centimetre deep in their mouths, ripping their lips and tongues and causing them extreme pain, bloody wounds, immense psychological trauma, and lifelong damage.

“These illegal torture devices lacerate horses’ mouths and leave them with tremendous pain, and the weapons don’t belong at joyous occasions like weddings or anywhere else,” says PETA India senior legal counsel Swati Sumbly.

“We are grateful that the HP government is calling for a crackdown on the use of these harmful spiked bits, and PETA India is ready to lend a hand to help enforce the law, if needed.”

Based on the findings of a multi-state survey of government efforts to enforce India’s ban on the use of spiked bits on horses, PETA India launched a nationwide campaign in the first week of December aimed at helping police enforce the ban. PETA India is campaigning not only for police to search for and confiscate the illegally used devices but also for laws to be introduced to include a ban on manufacture and sale of spiked bits, a loophole that needs to be closed.