Himachal DGP seeks clarification from Kinnaur SP over family’s travel amid lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 20:19 IST

The police headquarters on Wednesday sought explanation from the Kinnaur police chief for his family’s return to the district from Delhi amid the national lockdown.

Superintendent of police (SP) Sajju Ram Rana’s family members had travelled to Kinnaur on April 14 from Delhi. Kinnaur deputy commissioner Gopal Chand had issued emergency services interstate curfew pass to Sakshi Rana and Sahil Rana on April 13 which was valid up to April 14.

“As per the SP, his cousin was murdered in Parwanoo, so his children were brought from Delhi on emergency pass (on condition of death of close relative) on April 13 and they were residing in Karol Bagh in Delhi, which is not a red zone,” said Shimla SP Kushal Chand Sharma, who is the spokesperson for the police headquarters.

Apparently, the permission was granted to the Kinnaur SP a month after the said relative was murdered on March 18 in Parwanoo. Sharma added that the director general of police (DGP) has sought a detailed report from SP Rana. “His two children and both the driver and gunman who were travelling along with them, have been quarantined,” he said.

The Kinnaur SP’s action has drawn flak from opposition parties and leaders.

“It has been learnt that the SP’s cousin had died on March 18 and his last rites were performed at Sarkaghat, Mandi, so the reasons ascribed by him are not valid,” alleged Umesh Negi, block president of Kinnaur Congress committee.