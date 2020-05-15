Himachal high court to start functioning from May 18

chandigarh

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:37 IST

Himachal Pradesh high court will start functioning from May 18, as per a notification issued on Friday.

The notification states that the principal division bench and division bench-II will assemble in the court on Monday whereas division-I will conduct the proceeding through video conferencing.

“Single Bench-I, Single Bench-IV, Single Bench VI and Single Bench VIII will conduct their proceeding through video conferencing where as Single Bench-II, Single Bench-III, Single Bench-V and Single Bench-VII will assemble in the court,” it stated.

On Tuesday, principal bench will conduct its proceedings through video conferencing. “Single Bench-I, Single Bench-IV, Single Bench-VI and Single Bench-VIII will assemble in the court while Single Bench-II, Single Bench-III, Single Bench-V and Single Bench-VII should conduct the proceedings through video conferencing” the notification reads.

The scrutiny of cases shall be done by the bench after three days of filling the case. In case of urgent matters, which are required to be listed on the same or next day, the case shall be filled by email and in hard copy.

“It is further clarified that there shall be no exemption in scrutiny under HP High Court (Scrutiny, Maintenance of Judicial Records, Administrative and Executive Business) Rules 1997,” it reads.

No person other than lawyers and court staff shall enter the premises unless directed by the court. All Class-I and Class-II officers of the registry will attend office on all working days.

In order to compensate the loss of judicial time due to lockdown, curfew and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC Act, the high court will work for two hours more daily in addition to the normal working hours till further orders.

Rosters of other employees shall be prepared in such a manner that 30% employees will attend the office daily and the remaining will work from home and should not leave the station.