Himachal monsoon session: Congress walks out of House over police inaction against BJP workers

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:02 IST

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday raised the issue of police inaction against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who allegedly barged into the hotel premises of Kullu legislator and Congress’s state general secretary Sunder Singh Thakur.

Thakur has been sitting on a dharna at the superintendent of police office in Kullu for the last three days after BJP activists agitated outside his hotel alleging land grab. Thakur alleged that the protest was staged by his political adversary and BJP MLA Maheshwar Singh.

Agnihotri said the party was concerned about the security of Sunder Singh Thakur since no action has been taken by the police yet.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the matter of land encroachment was subjudice. He also said that the superintendent of police office in Kullu was sealed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19.

The CM said Sundar Thakur along with 10 other Congress workers went inside the SP office and sat on a dharna demanding the arrest of former MLA Maheshwar Singh. However, he said, after the ASI at the police station tested positive, the legislator was asked to end the dharna. “It is wrong to equate the Kullu episode with what happened to actress Kangna Ranaut in Mumbai,” the CM added.

Dissatisfied with the CM’s clarification, the opposition resorted to sloganeering in the assembly, which was countered by the MLAs of the ruling party. Later, members of the opposition walked out of the House amid the pandemonium.

While addressing the media, Agnihotri alleged that the government had deliberately sealed the SP office in Kullu. “As per the orders of the chief secretary, the office should not be sealed if only two cases are detected. Instead, the SP office should have been sanitised,” he said, adding that an action should be taken against Kullu SP.

CPIM MLA Rakesh Singha also expressed solidarity with Sunder Singh Thakur. He said police inaction is a threat to the representatives of democratic institutions. “Today, it has happened to one MLA, tomorrow it will happen to another,” he added.