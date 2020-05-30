Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touches 300 as five test positive

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:16 IST

Himachal’s Covid-19 tally touched 300 on Saturday after five people tested positive in the state.

“Four cases were reported from Kangra and one from Solan. There are now 207 active cases in the state,” said special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said the four patients were under institutional quarantine.

“Three of them had returned from Delhi and one from Gurgaon. One person, who had returned from Thane on the Shramik Special Train, tested positive late on Friday. With this, Kangra now has 79 cases,” he said.

One person tested positive in Nalagarh sub-division of Solan district. The patient’s mother is already undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

All patients have been shifted to Covid-care centres.

DOUBLING RATE INCREASES

The doubling rate of Covid-19 cases in Himachal is faster than the national average of 13 days.

It took the state 72 days to breach the 300 mark after the state reported its first case on March 20.

The tally touched 100 in exactly two months (61 days) on May 20. However, the count reached 200 in just four days on May 24. It took another six days for the tally to reach 300. The recovery rate in the state is around 30%.

RETURNEES BRING IN THE SECOND WAVE

Himachal has witnessed a second wave of cases since May 4 with 257 people testing positive for the virus. As many as 112 cases have been reported over the week.

So far, 300 cases have been reported in the state, including five fatalities. Three men and two women are among the dead.

Around 90% of the cases reported since May 4 are those who returned to Himachal from other states.

Hamirpur is the worst-hit district with 101 cases followed by Kangra with 79 cases. A total of 32 cases have been reported in Una, 24 in Solan, 20 in Chamba, 18 in Bilaspur, 12 in Mandi, nine in Shimla, four in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu. As many as 86 people have recovered so far.