Home / Chandigarh / Hooda condemns farmers’ detention ahead of Delhi march

Hooda condemns farmers’ detention ahead of Delhi march

chandigarh Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda
         

Condemning the detention of farmers on the birth anniversary of peasant leader Chhotu Ram, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the legitimate demands of farmers cannot be suppressed.

Hooda, who took a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Chandigarh, said taking farmers into detention in the middle of the night cannot be justified and the government should release these leaders at the earliest.

Supporting the demand of farmers, Hooda said that without guaranteed MSP, the new farm laws were not in the interest of farmers.

“The Congress will come up with a proposal to amend the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act in the next assembly session. The last time the government refused to consider this, saying the proposal was not given 15 days ago, as mandated by law,” he said.

