Hours after his wedding, groom, brother-in-law killed in Ludhiana mishap

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:30 IST

Hours after his wedding, a 26-year-old man and his brother-in-law were killed and five others were injured in a road mishap on national highway-44 near Jalandhar bypass on Wednesday night.

Police said the accident took place when their car rammed into a stationary truck near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul, 26, of Bhattian in Ludhiana, and his brother-in-law Raju, 28, of Himachal Pradesh. The injured are Rahul’s cousins Ashu and Ajay – residents of Jain Colony in Sherpur, and his three friends Naveen, Chintu and Aneesh.

According to the police, Rahul got married on Wednesday morning. His brother-in-law and others dropped the bride at home and went out for a celebration in a Ford Ikon car. When they reached near Jalandhar bypass, the car rammed into the truck that was loaded with eggs. The impact of the collision was such that Rahul and Raju died on the spot.

The passersby rescued the injured and rushed them to nearby hospitals.

Shamsher Kohli, driver of the truck, said that he had loaded eggs in the vehicle and was to deliver it in Jammu. He was on the service lane when the car hit the truck from behind.

A pall of gloom descended in Bhattian village after the incident.

Police said a case will be registered after recording the statements of the injured.