HP research fellow to witness R-Day parade from PM’s box

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 21:37 IST

A senior research fellow at the department of vegetable science of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni has been invited to watch the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister’s box at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Reena Kumari is among the 100 meritorious students selected from across the country by the ministry of human resource and development (MHRD) to attend the event.

Hailing from a small village named Kashmir in Hamirpur district, Reena was the topper of her school in Class 12 and had joined the horticulture university in 2009.

She has completed her postgraduation and doctorate in vegetable science and worked on improvement and development of new varieties in cucumber.

She had scored 88% marks in MSc and 86.6% in the PhD programme.

Reena was a gold medallist in PhD programme.

She has also published eight research papers, one book chapter, review paper and popular article besides qualifying the junior research fellowship (JRF) and senior research fellowship (SRF) exams.

“I would like to thank the ministry of human resource and development and my university for giving me once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the grand parade from the Prime Minister’s box,” she said.

University vice-chancellor Parvinder Kaushal, senior officials and students university congratulated Reena on her selection.